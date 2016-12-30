MSNBC Live 12/30/16

Fmr. Ambassador Pickering: Putin ‘is playing the Trump card’

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia under President Bill Clinton, Thomas Pickering, joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss Russia response to the U.S. sanctions and how this will affect current U.S. diplomats in Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

