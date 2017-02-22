For the Record with Greta 02/22/17

Fmr. Amb. to Mexico: Many Mexicans Feel ‘Offended & Attacked’...

Former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Jeffrey Davidow tells Greta Van Susteren that Rex Tillerson and John Kelly’s visit to Mexico comes at a good time for serious discussion. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

