Morning Joe 09/11/17

Florida senator: People are helping people in our state

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., discusses the impact of Irma, the coordination between state and federal governments and rebuilding. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hurricane Irma plunges millions into darkness and heads north
'We really dodged a bullet,' says Tampa mayor
1 hour 35 min ago
Winds in Naples, Florida reach 142 MPH
2 hours 30 min ago
Trump claims vote fraud in New Hampshire
Anatomy of a hurricane reporting scene on TV
16 hours 21 min ago
Chris Hayes: Storms have a psychological impact
Homeland Security: Could be days before search & rescue begins in Keys
The time Mar-a-Lago got $17M for nonexistent hurricane damage
New Russia contact revelation in Trump Jr. Senate interview
Find out how you can help Irma victims

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL