Morning Joe 09/11/17

Flooding, power lines remain a hazard in Miami

Mariana Atencio reports from Miami on the impact of Hurricane Irma and why flooding and downed power lines remain a hazard in the city. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hurricane Irma plunges millions into darkness and heads north
'We really dodged a bullet,' says Tampa mayor
1 hour 35 min ago
Winds in Naples, Florida reach 142 MPH
2 hours 31 min ago
Trump claims vote fraud in New Hampshire
Anatomy of a hurricane reporting scene on TV
16 hours 22 min ago
Chris Hayes: Storms have a psychological impact
Homeland Security: Could be days before search & rescue begins in Keys
The time Mar-a-Lago got $17M for nonexistent hurricane damage
New Russia contact revelation in Trump Jr. Senate interview
Find out how you can help Irma victims

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL