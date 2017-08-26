The Rachel Maddow Show 08/26/17

Flooding from Hurricane Harvey begins

Meteorologist Mike Seidel reports from Port Lavaca, Texas, as water levels rise. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio
5 hours 14 min ago
Category 4 Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas
Sebastian Gorka resigns as special assistant to Trump
4 hours 50 min ago
Adam Schiff: Trump abuses pardon as purely political instrument
4 hours 6 min ago
Rep. Gallego: 'Trump is a racist and he's pardoning another racist'
3 hours 48 min ago
NBC: Mueller issues new subpoenas to Manafort associates
Matthews: The Special Counsel is gaining speed
WSJ: Special counsel looks at role Flynn played
Cohn: Trump admin. can 'do better' to stand up to Neo-Nazis
WH likely to end DACA immigration program

