MSNBC Live 05/25/17

Federal Appeals Court Upholds Block on Trump’s Travel Ban

A federal appeals court in Virginia voted 10-3 to uphold one of two bans on enforcing President Trump's executive order restricting travel from six predominately Muslim countries. NBC’s Pete Williams reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Federal appeals court upholds block on Trump's travel ban
1 hour 38 min ago
Joe blasts Gianforte for alleged attack on reporter
9 hours 50 sec ago
Trump scolds NATO allies for not paying their fair share
Ex-RNC Chair on Gianforte: 'Put your big boy pants on'
6 hours 33 min ago
Maddow: GOP learns consequences of health bill
19 hours 35 min ago
Hear audio of alleged assault by Montana GOP candidate
Sen. Manchin to GOP leader: 'Mitch, work with us!'
Report: Russians hoped to use Trump aides for influence
Trump called Brussels a 'hellhole' and locals haven't forgotten
Sen. Murphy: Feels like the walls closing on Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL