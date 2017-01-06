MSNBC Live 01/06/17

Eyewitness: Shooter was 'quiet the whole time'

Mark Lea, an eyewitness to the Ft. Lauderdale Airport shooting, describes what he saw when the attack took place. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen. Nelson responds to shooting at Ft Lauderdale airport
50 min 10 sec ago
Witness: 'He was shooting people in the head'
1 hour 9 min ago
Eyewitness: Shooter was 'quiet the whole time'
1 hour 2 min ago
Greta Van Susteren to begin show on MSNBC
17 hours 31 min ago
Kerry: My 'inner Joe Biden' will come out after Jan 20
2 hours 47 min ago
The legacy of Michelle Obama
Trump tweets about 'Apprentice' before intel meeting
Biden on Trump's tweets: 'Grow up, Donald'
Fmr. CIA Dir. Hayden 'stunned' on Trump's intel skepticism
Joe: To ignore or engage? Trump’s ‘Apprentice’ tweet

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL