06/14/17

Eyewitness: Gunfire Was Exchanged Between Police and Shooter

An eyewitness to the shooting of Representative Scalise comments on the description of the shooter and the events that unfolded. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Rep. Steve Scalise, 3 others shot at Virginia baseball field
Rep. Barton: Scalise's 'security detail saved a lot of lives'
1 hour 5 min ago
Sen. Paul gives harrowing eyewitnes account of shooting
2 hours 44 min ago
Flake: 'I ran out to Steve to put pressure on the wound'
1 hour 36 min ago
Rep. Costello 'speechless' over shooting of Rep. Scalise
2 hours 12 min ago
Trump Monitoring Shooting, Calls Scalise a 'Patriot'
Dems fuming over Sessions' refusal to answer questions
Schumer: Republicans hiding health bill because they're ashamed
Exclusive: Sen. Franken says Sessions violated his recusal
Cory Booker: Sessions should not be attorney general

