MSNBC Live 10/27/17
Explore how 'bots' easily disseminate fake news.
Armies of inexpensive online "Bots" can easily disseminate false information. NBC's Jo Ling Kent reports ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
2018 Election Threatened By Russia-Linked ...
Film looks at the lives of soldiers...
Christie on opioid crisis: We have a 9/11...
How Will Trump's Declaration Attack Opioid...
Arizona's Dr. Kelli Ward Says She's the...
GOP Voters Split on Bannon's War on ...
Former first daughters reflect on their...
Joe: Historians will look back at first...
Special Counsel Investigating Dem....
Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's Sentencing Hearing...
Trump undercuts Gold Star widow in new tweet
Former presidents come together for...
President Trump To Release JFK Files
Joy Reid and William Shatner talk 'Batman...
McCain: Lack of Niger Answer May Require...
Gold Star Widow: 'I Just Want These Men to...
Dateline Extra: Deadly Triangle
Trump says Rep. Wilson 'totally fabricated...
Former DOJ official expresses faith in US...
No Deal Reached on NFL Players Protests
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
U.S. News on msnbc
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Grassley staffer ran private Clinton probe
Quiet from Republicans after Corker &...
Trump allows National Archives to release...
Lawrence: GOP abandons principles in favor...
After missed deadline Trump takes some...
Trump and what's changed in the war on drugs
Bannon is 'going for the kill' in war with...
Lawrence on 'the knuckleheads running the...
Anti-abortion agenda forced on refugee girls
Hype falls short with JFK documents release
Trump doing a bad job turning word into deed
House Narrowly Passes Budget, Paves Way...
Trump brags (again) about being 'very...
Korea expert: War could mean hundreds of...
Breakdown of U.S.-North Korea diplomacy...
Arizona voters react to Sen. Flake's...
Trump lauds GOP 'unity' as Bannon vs....
Max Boot: If GOP thinks Trump unfit, an ...
Donald Trump could kill the Republican tax...
Lawrence exposes Donald Trump's false...
Politics
Trump brags (again) about being 'very...
Trump dossier paid for by Clinton camp, DNC
Collins: Russian trolls exist to...
CIA forced to walk back director's statement
Fmr. CIA boss Brennan: World may wonder if...
Brennan: Implausible Russians had no US help
Sessions reveals no plan to protect elections
Confessore: Russians used our own rage...
NBC News: Manafort had $60M relationship...
Former Trump aide Priebus questioned in...
Watergate lawyer: Manafort $60M Russia...
Tens of millions loaned to Trump camp manager
Another Trump campaign tie to Russia exposed
Trump fails to implement Russia sanctions
Trump again casts doubt on Russia's 2016...
US tech giants oddly unhelpful on Russia
Manafort looked to capitalize on Trump role
At the center of 2016's most intense weekend
How Americans overlooked the Russia hack
Frum on Russia probe: Many secrets, no...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
US releases most JFK files but delays others
Film looks at the lives of soldiers...
Dem congresswoman offers path forward for...
Can US prevent election meddling?...
Virginia gubernatorial candidate defends...
Christie on opioid crisis: We have a 9/11...
A look back at the historic week that was
Morning Joe statement on Mark Halperin...
Why Ted Cruz should stand up to Trump
How a famine from the 1930s relates to today
Corker: My relationship with Trump is not...
In interview, Biden reacts to Trump and...
From EPA to HUD, how Trump WH dismantles...
Columnist urges Mattis to stand up to the...
GOP effort works to make Bannon 'toxic'
Congressman offers ways to improve US deficit
Joe: I can read Trump's tweets; he is not...
Democratic senator says Flake retirement...
Joe: Inhofe is getting it wrong on Trump's...
Trump's approval rating hits new low in poll
Rachel Maddow
Trump doing a bad job turning word into deed
Hype falls short with JFK documents release
Anti-abortion agenda forced on refugee girls
Committee splits as Trump warrants scrutiny
Committee split could accelerate Trump probe
Some of history's mysteries are beyond reach
Eager anticipation of JFK documents release
Alarm over disease as much of PR lacks water
Manafort under federal money laundering probe
Trump dossier paid for by Clinton camp, DNC
Schiff: Sometimes opposition research is true
Republicans losing patience with Trump antics
Holder emphasizes independence of DoJ
Holder: Trump 'unwise' to attack Sessions
Holder: 'Our democracy is under attack'
Holder confident in Mueller investigation
U.S. soldiers likely set-up for Niger ambush
Refugee office blocking girl's abortion right
Puerto Rico backsliding one moth after storm
John Kelly lied in attack on Rep. Wilson