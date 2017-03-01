MSNBC Live 03/01/17

Exclusive: Putin's biggest backer turned biggest enemy

Fmr. Putin ally Bill Browder says the Russian pres. murdered Sergei Magnitsky for exposing corruption, and now he's on a crusade to expose the Russian govt's crimes. Richard Engel reports from Moscow. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions
Sen. King: Very serious to charge Sessions with perjury
2 hours 40 min ago
How Putin's biggest backer turned biggest enemy
16 hours 23 min ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for AG Sessions to resign
4 hours 35 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump's claims about Yemen raid run into conflicting evidence
4 hours 10 min ago
House Republican suggests Sessions should recuse himself
'I have not met with any Russians,' Sessions says
Senator Franken: Sessions should recuse himself
Did AG Sessions commit perjury?
Nance: 10 years ago this would have been treason

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL