MSNBC Live 02/19/17

Ex-Trump adviser: 'I had no contact' with Russian officials

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone vigorously denies a New York Times report that he had contact with Russia intelligence officials in the year before the election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Kushner underwent 'proper' conflict of interest vetting
3 hours 20 min ago
McCain defends free press: "That's how dictators get started"
Russell Simmons: Trump has unified people around 1 goal
12 hours 53 min ago
Who will lead the DNC?
11 hours 4 min ago
Priebus denies FBI spoke with anyone else in White House
Gen. McCaffrey on why a security pick could withdraw
Inside Trump's strategy to make media the enemy
MaddowBlog: Why the 25th Amendment is getting attention
Joy Reid: Trump's 'Russiagate' rivals Watergate
JFK: It's a "terrific disadvantage" not to have a free press

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL