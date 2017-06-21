MSNBC Live 06/21/17

Ex-Homeland Security Chief Says Putin Behind Election Meddling

Ex-Homeland Security Chief Jeh Johnson says the Russian government at the direction of Vladimir Putin orchestrated cyber attacks on our nation to influence the 2016 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

After loss in GA, what's the path forward for Dems?
3 hours 54 min ago
Officer stabbed in possible terror incident at Michigan airport
6 hours 20 min ago
Ex-WH counsel: No reason to take obstruction off the table
1 hour 53 min ago
RNC chair: Trump "energizes" base to special election victories
3 hours 16 min ago
Speier: DNC caught in ‘he said-she said’ over hack help
2 hours 13 min ago
Nancy Pelosi: The boogeyman in Georgia 6th?
What's in the secret GOP health care bill?
Ohio jails treating opioid addicts due to growing epidemic
GOP health care offering is 'horrible,' says senator
Joe: Ossoff's loss should be a wake-up call for Dems

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL