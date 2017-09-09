MSNBC Live 09/09/17

Evacuees Finding Long Lines at Florida Shelters

Gabe Gutierrez reports that people searching for a place to ride out Hurricane Irma are finding many shelters are already full and incredibly long lines at the ones that are still open. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

