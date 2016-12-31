MSNBC Live 12/31/16

Engel: Attack Has 'Chilling Effect' on Istanbul

NBC's Richard Engel reports on the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

At least 35 killed in shooting at Turkey nightclub
President Obama briefed on Turkey attack
50 min 11 sec ago
Singer explains why she quit choir over Trump invite
1 day 4 hours ago
Trump: Happy New Year "to my many enemies"
Russian hacking malware found at Vermont utility
5 fights Trump may face in first 100 days
Obama commutes high number of prison sentences
Did Americans see Clinton as hawk or dove?
Are Obama's sanctions too little, too late?
How Hollywood has responded to Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL