MSNBC Live 09/04/17

Ending DACA Could Directly Affect Harvey Rescues

Representative Shelia Jackson Lee, D-TX, talks about the struggle that the people of Texas are facing between the need to evacuate from Harvey and the threat of deportation with DACA possibly ending. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Who is left in the White House to work with Congress?
7 hours 15 min ago
Trump responds to N. Korea after claims of H-bomb test
1 day 4 hours ago
The real cost of Trump's wall
2 days 23 hours ago
Report: Tensions grow between Trump staff, John Kelly
2 days 15 hours ago
Joy: Trump has lengthy history of Russia connections
2 days 4 hours ago
The economic impact of Trump's DACA decision
Report: Mueller has Trump memo listing reasons for firing Comey
Watch Joy Reid debate the GOP tax plan
Winkler: Trump's 'life's blood is the sound of appreciation'
Is Trump shaken by Mueller's Russia investigation?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL