MSNBC Live 02/10/17

Emmett Till's cousin continues to seek truth

Emmett Till’s cousin, Deborah Watts, tells MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that she hopes Carolyn Bryant’s confession will “correct” the story of how Till was murdered. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

