MSNBC Live 01/05/17

Dylann Roof state trial delayed indefinitely

A Charleston court has delayed Dylann Roof's state trial indefinitely - but Roof is already facing the death penalty in an ongoing federal trial. Ali Velshi and guests have more. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Resistance to Trump begins to grow with local roots
18 hours 9 min ago
Sessions busted for faking civil rights record
17 hours 23 min ago
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
18 hours 15 min ago
The 'Indivisible' guide to resisting Trump's agenda
17 hours 54 min ago
'Tower' sheds light on first US mass school shooting
7 hours 22 min ago
War over Obamacare escalates on Capitol Hill
2 hours 17 min ago
NBC News confirms Obama briefed on hacking report
To resist Trump, Dems call Obamacare repeal 'Trumpcare'
Dems tell GOP: Don't 'Make America Sick Again'
Collins: Obamacare plans locked in for 2017, 2018

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL