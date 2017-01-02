MSNBC Live 01/02/17

Dragnet intensifies for gunman in Turkey attack

Douglas Ollivant, Senior Natl. Security Fellow at the New America Foundation, joins to discuss the international manhunt for the gunman who killed dozens at an Istanbul nightclub. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Dem Rep: Trump's claim he has more info is 'baffling'
5 hours 57 min ago
Dems will "educate the president through the public"
2 hours 56 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump resort sells NYE access to PEOTUS
6 hours 25 min ago
How Democrats will challenge cabinet picks
8 hours 24 min ago
The roadblocks Obama has set up for Trump's admin
6 hours 25 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump as president ... of Putin's fan club?
Spicer: Trump gets intel briefings 'all the time'
Crowley: Trump has steep learning curve ahead
Trump's NYE party may have been a conflict of interest
Michael Moore's 5-point plan for 2017 (and Trump)

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL