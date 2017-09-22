All In with Chris Hayes 09/22/17

Donald Trump's Strange Endorsement

The president sides with the establishment in the Alabama Senate race, and his staunches backers say he's being co-opted by The Swamp. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McCain against Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal
3 hours 29 min ago
Donald Trump's 'Strange' endorsement
1 hour 54 min ago
Feds inform 21 states they were targeted by Russian hackers
4 hours 27 min ago
Trump calls Russia investigation a hoax
3 hours 45 min ago
Tom Price under investigation for charter jet scandal
2 hours 24 min ago
Matthews: If GOP passes repeal, 21 million will blame them
2 hours 47 min ago
Comey insider: Fmr. FBI Director 'very concerned' about Trump's behavior
4 hours 7 min ago
Does America 'listen' less in age of Trump?
How Jimmy Kimmel impacts the health care debate
Trump travels to Alabama as Senate race heats up

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL