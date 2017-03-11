MSNBC Live 03/11/17

Does Trump’s wiretapping claims fit in with report of FISA...

Former member of the UK Parliament and journalist, Louise Mensh, analyzes the Trump wiretapping allegations and her report on the existence of a FISA warrant back in November. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Chris on wiretap: If Trump has evidence, produce it

