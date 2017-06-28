06/28/17

Doctors Diagnose 'Trumpcare'

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle speaks with a group of doctors, who all voted for President Trump, about the Senate GOP Heath Care bill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Republicans revolt against Mitch McConnell
15 hours 1 min ago
Doctors diagnose 'Trumpcare'
3 hours 15 min ago
Your health care premium could go up by 74%
Joe: Is Mitch McConnell's heart in the health care fight?
6 hours 55 min ago
If GOP bill passes, what happens to Planned Parenthood?
5 hours 16 min ago
George Will: GOP asked to walk the plank with health care bill
Maddow: Manafort reportedly files as foreign agent
Fake Trump Time magazine cover hangs at Mar-a-Lago
FBI interviews employees of Russia-linked cyber security firm
Kirsten Gillibrand on health care fight: 'This is not over'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL