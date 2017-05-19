MSNBC Live 05/19/17

DNC Chair Perez Against Lieberman for FBI Director

"We don't need politicians," said DNC Chair Tom Perez when asked about whether he supported Joe Lieberman becoming the new FBI Director. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

