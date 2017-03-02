MSNBC Live 03/02/17

DNC Chair: Jeff Sessions should 'absolutely' resign

Newly-elected Chair of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez reacts to the revelation of Attorney General Jeff Session's meeting with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for AG Sessions to resign
3 hours 3 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump's claims about Yemen raid run into conflicting evidence
2 hours 37 min ago
House Republican suggests Sessions should recuse himself
5 hours 49 min ago
Senator Franken: Sessions should recuse himself
5 hours 14 min ago
'I have not met with any Russians,' Sessions says
6 hours 33 sec ago
Did AG Sessions commit perjury?
Rep. Cummings: Sessions report is 'shocking'
Nance: 10 years ago this would have been treason
Duckworth: Trump 'needs to take responsibility' for raid
NYT: Obama staff tried to save Russia intel

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL