MSNBC Live 01/23/17
Did Trump violate constitutional ban on foreign gifts?
Ambassador Norman Eisen, former special counsel to President Obama, joins NBC's Hallie Jackson to discuss the lawsuit facing Donald Trump for allegedly violating the constitutional ban on receiving foreign gifts. Eisen explains his confidence in defeating Trump in the suit. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Did Trump violate ban on foreign gifts?
Conflict of interest concerns continue to...
Former HHS Secretary: Trump's executive...
Thousands gather for women’s march
Trump supporters react to inauguration
Protesters, police clash near Trump parade
Trump prepares to take over 'nuclear...
Fmr. WH Chief of Staff talks Trump...
Trump team uses Facebook ads to boost crowds
President George HW Bush, wife hospitalized
Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's prison...
Fmr. CIA Director: Trump, CIA need to...
Is Trump doing enough to unite the country?
Trump to boost drilling, fracking in America?
'Public schools are worth defending'
Debunking Trump's 'insurance for everybody'
200,000 to participate in Women's March
Martin Luther King III recaps Trump meeting
More dems join inauguration boycott
Dem Rep: We need to improve, not repeal, ACA
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
msnbc News
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Recapping Trump's first weekend in office
Watchdog group plans to file lawsuit...
McCaskill on women's march: I hope Trump...
Trump's election a 'wake-up call' for Europe
Trump lays out 'America First' vision
New era of 'alternative facts'?
Missed opportunities in Trump’s...
Trump's volatile weekend: 'The show has...
Former HHS Secretary: Trump's executive...
Huge turnout for Women’s March
Trump veers off topic in CIA speech
Trump on march: Why didn't these people vote?
Trump admin. reverses mortgage fee cut
Hundreds of Women's Marches took place...
Fact checking Sean Spicer's inauguration...
Thousands gather for women’s march
Trump's TV series presidency has a name: ...
Rachel Maddow welcomes waxy new co-host
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Trump DoJ moves to delay voting rights case
Politics
Trump on march: Why didn't these people vote?
Stars, activists, and politicians at the...
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Trump vows end to 'American carnage'
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia probe
Trump scrambling after weak preparation
Trump to Obama officials: Please stay
In Trump They Trust: Nicolle Wallace talks...
A behind-the-scenes look at inauguration prep
Trump's very public fight with Civil...
Protests not waiting for Trump inauguration
Senate intel chiefs to take closer look at...
Comey: Should he stay or go?
Members of Congress to sit-out inauguration
Comey under scrutiny for actions in...
Senate to investigate Russian election...
Protests organize ahead of Trump inauguration
FBI had Trump-Russia dossier in summer 2016
Rep Lewis: Trump not a 'legitimate president'
Gen. Flynn spoke to Russian ambassador on...
Morning Joe
Trump's volatile weekend: 'The show has...
New era of 'alternative facts'?
McCaskill on women's march: I hope Trump...
Watchdog group plans to file lawsuit...
Recapping Trump's first weekend in office
Trump's election a 'wake-up call' for Europe
Trump lays out 'America First' vision
Missed opportunities in Trump’s...
Joe reflects: We do not know what is ahead
The Obamas welcome the Trumps to the WH
Joe: Obamas have shown extraordinary...
Will Trump seek to heal nation in speech?
Rand Paul: We plan to replace, expand on...
Manchin: I think we are going to move forward
Pelosi: America can withstand Trump's...
Schumer: I'm excited; I'm ready for the fight
Trump Jr.: My dad has been humbled by this...
The challenges ahead for Trump and Democrats
Joni Ernst: Vladimir Putin is not America...
Ignatius: Readers want us to hold the WH...
Rachel Maddow
Trump vows end to 'American carnage'
Trump DoJ moves to delay voting rights case
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Rachel Maddow welcomes waxy new co-host
Trump speech refrain echoes dark history
Trump channels Jackson with anti-elite theme
Obama exits with long list of accomplishments
Trump to Obama officials: Please stay
Trump scrambling after weak preparation
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia probe
Trump yet to name directors at major agencies
Trump weak vetting a sign of poor preparation
Trump EPA pick would face own lawsuit v EPA
Trump places sketchy inauguration ticket ads
Prostitutes, hotel cams familiar Putin tools
Obama commutes sentence for Chelsea Manning
Trump Goldman Sachs hiring calls for new word
Protests not waiting for Trump inauguration
Obama to pursue new generation of leaders
Former president joins Maddow staff (kind of)