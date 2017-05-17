Morning Joe 05/17/17

Did Trump try to influence the Flynn FBI probe?

Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn investigation
12 hours 29 min ago
NYT reporter: Comey 'concerned' about what Trump did
10 hours 24 min ago
Exclusive: New federal subpoena in Trump-Russia investigation
10 hours 26 min ago
Castro: If NYT report true, likely Congress will move to impeach
10 hours 54 min ago
Sen. King: If there are tapes, we want those tapes
12 hours 20 min ago
Schumer to Senate colleagues: ‘History is watching’
13 hours 7 min ago
Schiff responds to new Trump bombshell: ‘Enough is enough’
GOP Rep: ‘Trump is not cut a break by anybody’
Israel was source of Intel Trump shared with Russia, sources say
GOP Sen: It's ''weird' Trump disclosed to Russians

