AM Joy 06/24/17

Democrats regroup after painful Ossoff loss

Joy Reid and her panel debate where the Democrats went wrong in Jon Ossoff’s Georgia runoff, and the tactics needed in future races to take back the House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

