MSNBC Live 04/04/17

Dem Rep 'won't stand in the way' if Republicans want Rice to...

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Il., a member of House Intelligence Committee, wouldn't say whether former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is on the witness list for the Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'I leaked nothing to nobody,' Susan Rice insists
5 hours 50 min ago
Suspected gas attack in Syria 'uniquely horrific'
4 hours 20 min ago
Breaking down reports of 'unmasking': What it means
11 hours 49 min ago
Trump signs measure undermining Internet privacy safeguards
Maddow: Trump puts the NSC to personal political use
20 hours 15 min ago
O'Reilly loses big advertiser after reports of harassment
Analysis: Is Susan Rice responsible for unmasking Trump aides?
Elijah Cummings remains 'very skeptical' of Trump
Where is Trump's paycheck going?
Lawrence: Trump tweets can't stop Russia stories

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL