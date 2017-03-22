03/22/17

Dem Rep: Russia investigation incomplete without Manafort...

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., a member of the House Intelligence Committee, says the new AP story on Paul Manafort’s continues to connect the dots around the Trump team's ties to Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

4 dead after car-and-knife 'terrorist incident' near UK Parliament
Trump's communications possibly picked up by 'incidental' surveillance
Witness: 'We saw a car plow into a lady' in London attack
2 hours 10 min ago
Witness: A man wearing black clothes ran through the security gates
2 hours 54 min ago
Manafort worked for billionaire on Putin's behalf: AP
6 hours 51 min ago
Russian info-war tactics in US election continue
Not enough votes today to pass bill: GOP Rep.
Joe: Here's the worst-case scenario if bill passes
Trump breaks his 'buy American' promise
Lawrence: Unpopular Trump can't close deal on health care

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL