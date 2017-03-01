MSNBC Live 03/01/17

Dem Rep: 'Mistake' for Steve Beshear to give Dem response

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., says it was a mistake for former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear to give the Democratic response to President Trump's joint address to Congress. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

