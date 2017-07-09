PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 07/09/17

Debunking Voter Fraud

Join Rev. Al Sharpton as he chats with Dale Ho and Kristen Clarke about the claims of voter fraud Pres. Trump is making and their views on it. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ivanka 'briefly' fills Trump's seat at G-20 leaders' table
G-20 comes to an end: Here's what to know
20 hours 41 min ago
Fmr. RT anchor: Trump wishes he had Putin's power
19 hours 50 min ago
The rise to power of Vladimir Putin
1 day 12 hours ago
For Facts Sake: U.S. health care lags others
1 day 19 hours ago
Did Trump get played by Putin?
Right wing appreciates Putin through guns, Christianity
Fmr. American spy: Putin 'trolled' Trump
GOP, White House plot 'urgent blitz' for repeal votes
Trump met Putin, but what happened at the meeting?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL