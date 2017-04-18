MSNBC Live 04/18/17

David Cay Johnston: No Reason to Believe Trump is 'Under Audit'

Daily Beast Columnist David Cay Johnston said on MSNBC "there's any reason to believe Donald Trump is actually under audit if they won't produce audit letters." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Jon Ossof: 'We are in striking distance of winning it today'
3 hours 9 min ago
Facebook killing suspect found dead after police chase
1 hour 53 min ago
Joe: Polls show Trump is exhausting supporters
7 hours 14 min ago
Atlanta mayor says Democratic win is within reach
5 hours 23 min ago
Professor predicts Trump impeachment 'very likely'
5 hours 41 min ago
Trump loses ground in key character traits: poll
Lawrence: Trump is facing new resistance
Sanders rallies with Democrats for special elections
Rep. Maxine Waters: 'This president is hiding something'
Trump ignores oppression in celebratory call to Erdogan

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL