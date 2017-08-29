08/29/17

Dam Overflow Forces Evacuations in Houston Neighborhoods

NBC'S Katy Tur talks with correspondent Maya Rodriguez, who is on the scene where water from the Addicks Dam forces evacuations in Houston. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Why Russians are reportedly 'disappointed' with Trump
8 hours 49 min ago
Dam overflow forces evacuations in Houston neighborhoods
1 hour 50 min ago
'All options' on table: Trump says after latest NK missile
8 hours 24 min ago
Maddow: Trump sought Moscow deal while campaigning
18 hours 54 min ago
Houston residents bring boats, tubes to assist rescues
4 hours 9 min ago
N. Korea fires missile over Japan, posing challenge for Trump
16 hours 25 min ago
Trump may be forced to choose: The wall, or Harvey victims?
Ex-Neo Nazi: What white supremacists hear from Trump
Mueller asking if Trump tried to hide purpose of 2016 meeting
WH staff warned not to admit Gorka

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL