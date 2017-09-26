Andrea Mitchell Reports 09/26/17

Dallas Mavericks Players Assist In Puerto Rico Relief Efforts

NBC's Gabe Gutierrez reports from San Juan where Dallas Mavericks players are using their team plane to deliver supplies and take part in relief efforts for Puerto Rico. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump to visit Puerto Rico next week
Lawrence: Trump distracting you with NFL controversy
15 hours 42 min ago
Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but not neo-Nazis
17 hours 44 min ago
What to expect from the Roger Stone testimony
2 hours 31 min ago
Alabama Senate candidate flashes gun at rally
13 hours 58 min ago
Joe slams Trump for attacking McCain: You have no humanity
Clinton: Trump has 'no idea' what's in GOP health care bills
Puerto Rico Governor warns of humanitarian crisis
Bob Costas on Trump inflaming NFL kneeling debate
Maddow: Facebook warned FBI of Russian activity twice

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL