CTE Found in 99 Percent of Deceased NFL Players, Study Says

A new study found CTE in 99 percent of studied brains from deceased NFL players. Dr. Bennet Omalu and Nick Lowery discuss the controversy between football and this new medical study. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump administration stirs alarm over voter purges
Pence: Reports of 2020 presidential run prep are 'laughable'
McMaster: North Korea missiles a 'grave threat'
11 hours 24 min ago
Maxine Waters on leaks: Start with the president
11 hours 39 min ago
Fox News host suspended amid lewd text allegations
10 hours 55 min ago
Will UN sanctions on North Korea hold?
The significance of "Detroit"
McMaster: Russia has created a dangerous situation
Stock market gains only benefit some Americans
Is Trump's base having doubts?

