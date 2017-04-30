MSNBC Live 04/30/17

Cruz: Take ‘El Chapo’ money to fund border wall

Sen. Ted Cruz says jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman should foot the bill for President Trump’s border wall. Good idea? Ari Melber’s panel breaks it down on The Point. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

VP Pence: Tax plan may increase deficit
Rep. Schiff: "Day 101 looks a lot like Day 1"
8 hours 17 min ago
Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump is a "pathological liar"
9 hours 33 min ago
Remembering the L.A. riots, 25 years later
8 hours 46 min ago
Trump slams the media in campaign-style 100 day rally
1 day 13 min ago
Holder: Trump admin pulling back on right to vote
12 hours 4 min ago
Russian pro-democracy movement resists Putin
NBC News: Trump team did vet Flynn, hired him anyway
Joy: Trump has faced 100 days of resistance
100 days in, POTUS misses his old life

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL