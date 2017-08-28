MSNBC Live 08/28/17
Cruz Explains Harvey Aid Request Despite Sandy ‘No’ Vote
Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) says the 2012 Sandy relief package “became a $50 billion bill that was filled with unrelated pork.” He responded to the comparison by saying, “It’s not right for politicians to exploit a disaster when people are hurting to pay for their own political wish list.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Cruz Explains Harvey Aid Request Despite...
Breaking Hurricane Harvey Down By The Numbers
Texas governor: We are working to save lives
Congressman discusses DC response to Harvey
Flooded Houston braces for more rain
Houston police chief: We are still...
Flooded Houston braces for more rain
Flash flood warnings, emergencies remain...
Makeshift rescue teams transporting Harvey...
Texas Gov. Urges Residents to be Extra...
Rockport, TX Mayor: 'Widespread...
Port Lavaca Mayor describes wreckage of...
Hurricane Harvey's Winds Whip Reporters on...
Hurricane Harvey Now Category 3 Storm
Texas family decides to ride out Hurricane...
Flooding from Hurricane Harvey begins
Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas
Hurricane Harvey now at category 4
TX Rep. Farenthold: Effects of Harvey will...
Texas Gov. On Hurricane Harvey: 'Now Is...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Hurricane Harvey
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Cruz Explains Harvey Aid Request Despite...
Texas governor: We are working to save lives
Houston police chief: We are still...
Joe: Arpaio a 'thug'; pardon could haunt...
Is Tillerson right in saying Trump speaks...
Flooded Houston braces for more rain
Flash flood warnings, emergencies remain...
Ex-neo Nazi: What white supremacists hear...
Tillerson: "President speaks for himself"...
Texas Gov. Urges Residents to be Extra...
Head of FEMA: Harvey damage "is just the...
Pardon sends message to Trump Russia targets
Mueller takes new step in Trump Russia probe
Gallego: Trump is a racist pardoning a racist
Schiff: Trump abuses pardon as political tool
Trump flouts pardon's intended purpose
Trump disdain for law could backfire
Texas Gov. On Hurricane Harvey: 'Now Is...
FEMA Admin.: 'Texas Is About to Have a...
Hurricane Harvey: Winds, Storm Surge Are...
Politics
Mueller takes new step in Trump Russia probe
Pattern of hacking preceded attendee of...
Report: Trump clashed with Republican...
Trump dossier testimony could be made public
Mitchell: Women experience what Clinton...
Why Hillary Clinton's book 'cuts through'
Exclusive: Hillary Clinton in her own words
Trump behavior no surprise given campaign
Alt-right's Richard Spencer praises Trump...
Law scholar says Manafort no-knock warrant...
Manafort finances under prosecutor scrutiny
Manafort changes legal team as probe sharpens
Trump hits a major milestone in his...
FBI raid on Paul Manafort a 'gangster move...
Lawrence: Manafort raid means 'probable...
FBI executes raid of Paul Manafort's home
Things just got a lot worse for Paul Manafort
Report: Trump's communicating with Mueller...
Trump camp turns over thousands of documents
Kasich would now beat Trump in NH primary:...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Will the government shut down over the...
Texas governor: We are working to save lives
Congressman discusses DC response to Harvey
Flooded Houston braces for more rain
Flynn, Manafort under scrutiny by Mueller
Houston police chief: We are still...
Trump biz sought Moscow deal while he ran:...
Joe: Arpaio a 'thug'; pardon could haunt...
Is Tillerson right in saying Trump speaks...
Flooded Houston braces for more rain
Flash flood warnings, emergencies remain...
Forbes partners with Global Citizen
This Date in Presidential History for 1944
Sharpton: Trump wants Obama to be more public
Johnson: I hope Trump can learn from...
GOP congressman: Trump must do better on...
Hurricane Harvey intensifies to Category 2...
WH official calls for more condemnation of...
Asking for 'insight': Writer hopes Obama...
What the GOP, Trump divide means for...
Rachel Maddow
Trump disdain for law could backfire
Trump flouts pardon's intended purpose
Gallego: Trump is a racist pardoning a racist
Schiff: Trump abuses pardon as political tool
Mueller takes new step in Trump Russia probe
Pardon sends message to Trump Russia targets
Pattern of hacking preceded attendee of...
Mueller mandate could be crisis for Kushner
Former Trump adviser on NY AG's radar
Trump looks to loot Afghanistan minerals
Trump focus on Afghanistan minerals hurts US
Historic mystery solved but stays a secret
Trump dossier testimony could be made public
Dossier testimony could be new Trump problem
Memo outlines Trump trans military ban: WSJ
Trump dossier docs likely to advance probe
Trump attacked McConnell on Russia probe: NYT
Obstruction looms over Trump McConnell fight
Trump adviser mired in self-dealing scandal
Maddow highlights Trump Afghanistan speech