Cruz Explains Harvey Aid Request Despite Sandy ‘No’ Vote

Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) says the 2012 Sandy relief package “became a $50 billion bill that was filled with unrelated pork.” He responded to the comparison by saying, “It’s not right for politicians to exploit a disaster when people are hurting to pay for their own political wish list.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

