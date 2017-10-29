PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton 10/29/17

Critical transplant delayed as hospital blocks kidney donor

Rev. Al discusses the case of A.J. Burgess, a two-year-old boy in dire need of a kidney. His father was prevented from donating by the hospital because of a probation violation. The Burgess family joins. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

