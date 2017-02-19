MSNBC Live 02/19/17

Could Democrats face nightmare in 2020?

The future for Democrats is grim according to one Vanity Fair article and it is not enough for the party to count on Trump to flame out. Member of the House Appropriations Committee Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., reacts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McCain defends free press: "That's how dictators get started"
Russell Simmons: Trump has unified people around 1 goal
3 hours 9 min ago
Gen. McCaffrey on why a security pick could withdraw
21 hours 8 min ago
Inside Trump's strategy to make media the enemy
1 day 13 hours ago
MaddowBlog: Why the 25th Amendment is getting attention
1 day 19 hours ago
Joy Reid: Trump's 'Russiagate' rivals Watergate
JFK: It's a "terrific disadvantage" not to have a free press
Will Trump meet with the Congressional Black Caucus?
Maddow: Trump's war with press is more than just talk
Trump is still campaigning, but it's time to govern

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL