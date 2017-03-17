MSNBC Live 03/17/17

Business owner wants to hire other people with disabilities

Talented baker Collette Divitto, who has Down Syndrome, launched Collettey’s Cookies in Boston. Her main product is a chocolate chip cookie dusted with cinnamon that she initially sold to family and friends. Not long after, a local grocery store agreed to carry Collette’s creations, which gave the company a sales boost. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schiff: "Circumstantial evidence of collusion" between Trump, Russia
Budget director: We won't balance budget this year
Tamir Rice's mother calls for firing of emergency dispatcher
4 hours 49 min ago
DOJ has no evidence to support wiretap claim: source
1 day 15 hours ago
Maddow: Trump scandals overshadow Navy's corruption
1 day 16 hours ago
Rep. Waters: Trump will meet criteria for impeachment
1 day 2 hours ago
Joy: Obamacare is not in 'death spiral'
Did the Trump campaign collude with Russia?
What Democrats think of the new health care bill
Irish PM reminds Trump St. Patrick was immigrant

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL