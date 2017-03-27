MSNBC Live 03/27/17

Conservative says with 'straight face' GOP united on health care

Tommy Binion of the Heritage Foundation, which had called for the full repeal of Obamacare during the AHCA debate, says he truly believes that Republicans are united in repealing and replacing Obamacare. Michael Steel, former Spokesman for John Boehner, also weighs in. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

