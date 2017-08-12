Hugh Hewitt 08/12/17

Conscience of a Conservative

Join Hugh Hewitt as he has a discussion with Senator Jeff Flake on his new book titled “Conscience of a Conservative” and the threat of North Korea. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: ‘Big trouble’ if North Korea attacks Guam
14 hours 24 min ago
Joaquin Castro: Trump taking us back to Cold War
13 hours 19 min ago
Fired NSC staffer says McMaster undermining Trump
13 hours 33 min ago
Manafort disclosed Trump Jr. meeting months ago
13 hours 52 min ago
The conspiracy theory memo Trump reportedly loved
13 hours 8 min ago
Trump's Russia comments were 'sarcastic'
Ex-Russia Ambassador: 'Sarcasm' doesn't work in diplomacy
U.S.-North Korea standoff: What are China's priorities?
AL Senate race deepens GOP divide
Amb. Nick Burns: State Department 'trying their best'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL