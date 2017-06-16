All In with Chris Hayes 06/16/17

Congressman: Trump is ‘on the verge of a meltdown’

Acknowledging he's under investigation, the president lashed out on Twitter at his own deputy attorney general, raising fears of another Saturday Night Massacre to try and shut down the Russia probe. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump confirms FBI probe, blames 'man who told me to fire' Comey
1 hour 52 min ago
Matthews: Trump has a very short fuse
1 hour 55 min ago
Congressman: Trump is ‘on the verge of a meltdown’
1 hour 48 min ago
Trump appoints son's wedding planner to HUD position
1 hour 11 min ago
Watergate prosecutor hits Trump for ‘picking on’ Rosenstein
3 hours 48 min ago
What are the next steps in the Russia probe?
Ex-Fla. Sen: Trump Cuba policies heading 'in the right direction'
What can Pres. Trump learn from Ted Nugent?
Trump ends 'one-sided deal' that eased tensions with Cuba
After shooting, politicians unite for baseball game

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL