MSNBC Live 06/14/17

Congressman: Shooter Asked If We Were Democrats or Republicans

Rep. Ron DeSantis says the shooter asked if the Congressmen on the baseball field were Democrats or Republicans. He also confirms the identity and description that is being put forward. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

