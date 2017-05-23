Hardball with Chris Matthews 05/23/17
Congressman Quigley: It's obvious what Trump's intentions are
Congressman Mike Quigley, former FBI agent Clint Watts discuss the latest developments in the Russia probe. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Congressman Quigley: It's obvious what...
Trump Watch: There's a lot of obstructing...
Fmr Federal Prosecutor: I like the Trump...
Does The ‘I-Word’ Echo Outside Washington?
Can Trump Stay on Script in Italy?
Sen. Van Hollen: Trump budget ‘is totally...
Has Trump WH tried to influence the Russia...
Joe: You can start calling this a scandal
Senator Claire McCaskill on U.S. terror...
Report: Trump Asked Intelligence Chiefs to...
Reagan: Trump needs to be removed from office
Blumenthal: Attempts to stifle...
Trump asked intelligence chiefs to push...
Wash. Post: Trump Asked Intel Chiefs to...
Rep. Speier on Flynn: ‘He Just Lies...
The Man Behind the Controversial Comey Memo
Why Did Michael Flynn Take the Fifth?
Flynn to Invoke 5th Amendment, Decline...
Trump: I Never Mentioned Israel in Russia...
Amb. Haley: 'Absolutely Need the...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Donald Trump
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Does The ‘I-Word’ Echo Outside Washington?
Manchester Arena the Largest in the U.K.
Witnesses Describe Fear After Manchester...
Manchester 'Surreally Quiet' After Explosion
Electronic trail key in UK explosion probe
Witness recounts panic in Manchester Arena
Telltale signs scrutinized in UK explosion
Echoes of past attacks seen in UK explosion
US authorities look for clues to UK explosion
For LGBT prisoners, unique problems demand...
Melhem: Trump lacks "intellectual heft" to...
Trump's jubilant reception in the Arab world
Holtzman: Trump aides, time to lawyer up
Sen. Durbin: "There will be a day of...
Lieu: Trump's federal crime "staring us in...
In Saudi Arabia, a royal welcome for...
Fmr DOJ Prosecutor: FBI suspects a...
Eli Stokols: Trump is facing something...
Leaks in the Trump White House 'go to the...
NYT: Trump told Russians stress off after...
Politics
Hillary practiced how to avoid Trump hug
Why Trump keeps contact with investigation...
New light on Trump camp Russian contacts
False denials from Pence continue to stack up
Top GOPer speculates about Putin paying Trump
GOP Rep. Lance: I can be a check on Trump
Sen. Wyden: 'This is a pretty grim situation'
Subpoena issued regarding Trump associate
FLASHBACK: Candidate Trump blasted Clinton...
Candidate Trump bashed Clinton's handing...
Playing the fake news card! (With friends)
Fmr. DNI Clapper clarifies White House...
Swalwell: Sessions obviously not recused
DoJ mum on if Sessions is recused on Manafort
Carter Page: I regularly briefed CIA, FBI
Carter Page responds to Comey firing
New FBI director McCabe has serious conflict
Rep. Jackie Speier: Comey firing is a...
Fmr. DOJ Spox: WH trampling on FBI's...
Jeremy Bash: Trump is attacking the rule...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Has Trump WH tried to influence the Russia...
Joe: You can start calling this a scandal
Senator Claire McCaskill on U.S. terror...
Top Israeli diplomat on Trump’s Mideast trip
NBC: ISIS claims responsibility for U.K....
Report: Russia probe reaches the White House
Mideast peace: President Trump’s ‘ultimate...
Comparing Obama and Trump on world stage
Did Trump reveal to Russia his motive for...
Joe: ‘The truth doesn’t matter to Donald...
Joe reveals his call with President Trump
Report: President Trump tells Michael...
Culture clash: President Trump and James...
Is Russia investigation becoming a...
Former Fox News Chief Roger Ailes dead at 77
Sen. John McCain on Trump, Russia, and DC...
Rep. Maxine Waters: ‘I believe it will...
Sen. Susan Collins: Appearance of ‘total...
Inside President Trump’s loyalty to...
Will Special Counsel get the resources he...
Rachel Maddow
US authorities look for clues to UK explosion
Echoes of past attacks seen in UK explosion
Telltale signs scrutinized in UK explosion
Witness recounts panic in Manchester Arena
Electronic trail key in UK explosion probe
Trump-Russia probe turns to White House aide
How might Trump try to end the investigation?
Is the special counsel vulnerable to Trump?
Espionage prosecutor leads Mike Flynn case
Flynn inquiry calls for espionage expertise
Comey firing story contains contradiction
Comey recounted pressure from Trump: NYT
Reported Trump pressure on Comey improper
False denials from Pence continue to stack up
New light on Trump camp Russian contacts
Trump firing of attorneys contrary to plan
Trump baffles attorneys with sudden firing
Special counsel named in Trump-Russia probe
New questions on Trump-Russia special counsel
Schiff confident in Special Counsel Mueller