Confirmed Photos Of Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock

Photos of the Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock have been confirmed by NBC News. Paddock died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound after killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 400 others. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

50 people dead, more than 400 hurt in Las Vegas mass shooting
Brother of shooter says there were no warning signs
2 hours 9 min ago
Las Vegas Sheriff: Suspect had 'an excess of 10 rifles'
2 hours 2 min ago
Las Vegas shooting becomes deadliest in modern U.S. history
4 hours 19 min ago
Popping of gunfire in Las Vegas Caught on camera
6 hours 35 min ago
Over 100 patients being treated at Las Vegas hospital
Rep. to Trump: 'Roll up your sleeves' to help Puerto Rico
How is Trump handling role as 'comforter-in-chief?'
Rep. Lieu: Kushner needs to lose security clearance
San Juan mayor responds to Trump

