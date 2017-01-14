AM Joy 01/14/17

Concerns remain over Trump and Russia

Joy Reid and her panel discuss the controversial document assembled by a foreign spy alleging that Russian parties have compromising information on Donald Trump, and what the fallout could be. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

