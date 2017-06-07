06/07/17

Comey to Sessions: You Need To Be Shield, Between FBI And...

New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt talks to MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle about a story he co-wrote on James Comey telling Jeff Sessions not to leave him alone with President Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Intel Chiefs won't discuss talks with Trump about Russia probe
Trump says he’ll nominate Chris Wray as new FBI director
Morning Joe: Trump discovers he can't run DC 'by edict'
5 hours 43 min ago
WaPo: Trump asked DNI Coats to intervene on Russia probe
13 hours 59 min ago
GOP could break with Trump at Comey's hearing, will they?
5 hours 57 min ago
Lawrence on new Trump revelations: 'This is Watergate'
Accomplished prosecutor joins Mueller team
Trump agenda 'dead in the water' as Russia probe widens
In Canada, Obama warns against isolationism
Flynn hands over docs in response to Senate subpoena

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL