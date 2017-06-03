06/03/17

Cell Phone Video Captures Reported Gunfire at London Market

Witness close to the scene of a "terrorist incident" at London's Borough Market captures what sounds like gunfire in the distance. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Two attacks in London called 'terrorist incidents' by police
