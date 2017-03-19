MSNBC Live 03/19/17

Cecile Richards: Gorsuch’s record on women’s issues ‘disturbing’

Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards tells Ari Melber that Judge Neil Gorsuch’s “disturbing history on women’s issues” should be "probed" during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

