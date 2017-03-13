MSNBC Live 03/13/17

CBO: 14 Million More Americans Will Be Uninsured With GOP...

The Congressional Budget Office has released their report saying premiums will initially cost more for the insured under the GOP's new plan and 14 million more people will be uninsured. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

CBO: 24 million more will be uninsured under GOP plan
1 hour 19 min ago
Deadline looms for Trump's wiretap claims
11 hours 28 min ago
Sen. Hirono: Steve King thinks he has a 'listening ear' at WH
3 hours 6 min ago
Dem Rep: Trump not 'emotionally stable' enough to be president
7 hours 12 min ago
Rep. Lee: King's 'racist' statement left her 'speechless'
5 hours 47 min ago
Fmr. Atty Gen: 'highly unlikely' Obama would wiretap unlawfully
Breaking down Conway's surveillance talk
WH won't say if Trump donated monthly salary as promised
Inside Steve Bannon's nomadic life
Maddow: State Dept "disappearing" under Tillerson

